What to know about IOA Corporate 5K in downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - More than 16,000 runners are expected to lace up their shoes and pound the pavement in downtown Orlando.

The annual IOA Corporate 5K will be held Thursday evening.

The course begins at Lake Eola and moves toward Bumby Avenue before wrapping back to the starting point.

The race will shut down roads in downtown Orlando, so drivers are urged to take a different route. (See map above.)

The IOA Corporate 5K begins at 6:45 p.m. and benefits the Track Shack Youth Foundation.

