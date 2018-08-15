Thyroid medications recalled over ingredient issue

A sluggish metabolism may be a sign of an underactive thyroid, which afflicts about 25 percent of American women, although most don't know they have it. Hyperthyroidism can be detected with a blood test, and treated with medication.

Westminster Pharmaceuticals has issued a voluntary recall for two thyroid medications because of potential problems with an ingredient.

The Food and Drug Administration said earlier this month that Levothyroxine and Liothyronine tablets in does of 15 mcg, 30 mcg, 60 mcg, 90 mcg and 120 mcg are being recalled as a precaution.

According to the FDA, "These products are being recalled as a precaution because they were manufactured using active pharmaceutical ingredients that were sourced prior to the FDA’s Import Alert of Sichuan Friendly Pharmaceutical Co., which as a result of a 2017 inspection were found to have deficiencies with Current Good Manufacturing Practices. Substandard cGMP practices could represent the possibility of risk being introduced into the manufacturing process."

The FDA, however, said patients should keep taking the recalled pills until they find a replacement.

“Because these products may be used in the treatment of serious medical conditions, patients taking the recalled medicines should continue taking their medicine until they have a replacement product,” the FDA said.

For a full list of impacted products, visit FDA.gov.

