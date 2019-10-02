Scott Olson/Getty Images

ORLANDO, Fla. - The University of Central Florida on Wednesday will compete against other public Florida universities to see which school can administer the most flu shots in a single event.

UCF will provide free vaccines from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Student Union on the main campus.

Students must show their student ID and faculty members must show proof of insurance to receive the vaccine.

