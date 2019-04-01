White powder under employee's desk prompts evacuation at Orlando Health

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando Health was evacuated Monday after a suspicious powder was found under an employee's desk, officials said.

The building, located at 60 West Gore Street, was evacuated around 9:15 a.m. as hazmat crews were called to test the white substance.

All employees were checked out following the incident, Orlando Fire Department officials said. One person was taken to the hospital for possible exhaustion and six others refused medical treatment.

Orlando police officials said no serious injuries were reported. The building was evacuated as a precaution, officials said.

Traffic was closed nearby as crews investigated.

No other details were immediately available.

