Aldi offers Advent calendar for everyone, even dogs

The highly anticipated Aldi Advent calendars are coming back, and they are better than ever.

Mark you calendar for Nov. 6 and get there early, because the popular Advent calendars sell out quickly.

For the wine enthusiast in your life, or really just yourself, there's a wine Advent calendar for $69.99.

The 2019 wine version will have over 15 different vino options including malbec, shiraz, merlot, cabernet sauvignon, carignan, red blend, rose, cava rose, merlot rose, white zinfandel, chardonnay, pinot grigio, pinot grigio blush, sauvignon blanc, tempranillo, colombard, viognier, chenin blanc and prosecco, according to Yahoo.

If wine isn't your thing and beer is, then there's a calendar for you. For $49.99, you will get 24 11.2-ounce beers from Ireland, Germany and Belgium, Yahoo says.

To go along with your beverage calendars, you can add the cheese Advent calendar for $15. The box is packed with 24 pieces of mini cheese but the varieties are not known yet, according to Popsugar.com.

Aldi has so many calendar variations, there's even one for your dogs.

The OmegaSnax Advent calendar offers 25 omega-packed dog treats for $5.89, according to Parents.com. Your dogs will be begging for these salmon and sweet potato snacks.

Let's not forget about your kids now that you and your dogs are covered.

For the younger ones in your life, you can choose between Mattel Hot Wheels, Cars, Paw Patrol Spin Master, Mattel Barbie, "Toy Story 4" and a Disney book Advent calendar.

And to be prepared to ring in the new year, Aldi has a sparkling wine edition that features seven bottles of bubbles to help you count down to 2020. It costs $24.99 and will be available Dec. 4, according to Yahoo.

Aldi's website says quantities are limited and items may not be available in all stores.

Some of the more popular calendars will have a limit of two per customer.

