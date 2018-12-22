Despite partial government shutdown, Santa Tracker will go on

If you're looking for this man and his eight tiny reindeer, the folks at NORAD can tell you exactly where he is beginning Christmas Eve.

Don’t worry, fans of Santa Claus. You still will be able to track Santa's arrival despite a partial government shutdown.

In light of the partial shutdown, the North American Aerospace Defense Command said it would still track Santa’s route once again, according to The Hill.

This will be the 63rd year NORAD will do its Santa Tracker.

Despite the partial government shutdown, NORAD is funded by the Department of Defense and has a full year of funding remaining, according to The Hill.

NORAD said more than 1,000 volunteers help run the program each year.

In the event of a government shutdown, NORAD will continue with its 63-year tradition of NORAD Tracks Santa on Dec. 24. Military personnel who conduct NORAD Tracks Santa are supported by approximately 1,500 volunteers who make the program possible each and every year. pic.twitter.com/fY0oyjrdDc — NORAD & USNORTHCOM (@Norad_Northcom) December 21, 2018

