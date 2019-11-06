Coca-Cola gets in holiday spirit with two new flavors

Coca-Cola is spicing it up this holiday season.

The beverage company introduced two new limited-edition flavors: Coca-Cola Cinnamon and Sprite Winter Spiced Cranberry.

The new drinks are available nationwide in a range of packaging options.

Coca-Cola Cinnamon is the first holiday-flavored Coke offered in the United States. It “delivers an aromatic and delightfully unexpected drinking experience,” according to a press release.

Sprite Winter Spiced Cranberry “infuses the crisp, lemon-lime taste of Sprite with a warm spice blend and tart cranberry,” company officials said.

May your holidays taste more festive.



