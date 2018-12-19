You mean these are for adults, too? Gift guide to popular board games

Forget Connect Four, Candyland, or Trouble.

Sure, those games as always remain top-sellers for kids, but the kids aren't the focus right now.

Board games are also making a big comeback with adults, who are more and more trading video games for board games.

After all, how fun is it to invite friends over for a game night?

In light of that, board games are going to be a popular gift for adults this year, and there are plenty of great ones to choose from.

Catan



The popularity of this game has skyrocketed so much that there was a Catan United States Championship in Columbus, Ohio in June, and a Catan World Championship, held in Germany, in November.

Catan is a game where people assume roles of settlers and the object is to collect 10 victory points, or settlement pieces. Players acquire the designated resources to build those settlement pieces, which are brick, wood, sheep, wheat and ore, by trades with other players or by resource cards. The game can be played by as many as six players.

Anachrony



A four-player game, the premise of Anchrony is that a meteor is years away from causing civilization to end, and you compete with other players to build a society best able to withstand Armageddon.

Dinosaur Island



This game is perfect for any fans of “Jurassic Park.” The object for competitors is to build the best dinosaur park possible through modifying dinosaurs and constructing amenities such as shops, restaurants and enclosures to the park.

The Voting Game



This is dubbed the game where you “Find out who your friends are.” When a question card is revealed, players then vote anonymously for the player who best fits the answer to that question. The game is best with four to 10 players.

Disturbed Friends



On the box, it says “This game should be banned.” Others who love this game will probably disagree. A game that can be played by four to 14 players, a player picks a card and reads a multiple choice question out loud. The other players then vote on what choice their friend will make.

Codenames



A game designed for four to eight players, this is a guessing game where players are split into two teams and given code words for various characters. Whichever team uncovers its own “assassin” first loses.

What Do You Meme



How predictable was it that a board game about memes would be made, considering how much people love them? The object of this game is to create the funniest meme by pairing the caption cards with the photo cards.

Anti-Monopoly



There are seemingly a million different variations of Monopoly, but this one is unique. Created to demonstrate how harmful monopolies are to a free-enterprise system, contestants at the beginning of the game choose whether they want to be a free market competitor or a monopolist. There are different rules to follow in order to gain victory, depending on the side you choose.

Photosynthesis



Players in this game are asked to take trees through their life cycle and grow them from seedlings, assuming the shadows of other players' trees don’t prevent that from happening throughout the game.

Wasteland Express Delivery Service



The object of this trucking game is to accomplish three quests before your opponents, but those quests are different each time you play. Players have to fight off the game’s raiders and gain money by transporting goods, such as water and ammunition, across the game map.

