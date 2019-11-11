Lace up your sneakers for Orlando's Jingle Bell Run

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando's most festive run is returning to Lake Baldwin Park.

The 2019 Jingle Bell Run will turn the park into a winter wonderland Dec. 7. Runners will hit the pavement in the name of fun and charity.

The 5K raises funds for the Arthritis Foundation and this year the foundation is trying to raise $61,000 with its runs across the country.

In Orlando, participants are encouraged to wear their favorite holiday costume. Attendees can enjoy a race party with breakfast and lunch and complimentary beer. Those opting not to race can enjoy live entertainment, costume contests, and a silent auction. The festivities will also include a kid's zone and doggie stop. News 6 investigator Mike Holfeld will emcee the event.

Participants will receive a Jingle Bell Run shirt, a finisher's medal, jungle bells and access to all activities.

Prices range on level of participation. For information on how to sign up, start a team, or donate click here.

The event schedule is listed below:



7:30 a.m. Registration, Check-In & Festivities Begin

8:00 a.m. Warm-Up and Opening Ceremonies

8:30 a.m. Race Start (5k & 1 Mile)

9:45 a.m. Santa Chase

10:00 a.m. Top Finisher Awards & Costume Contest Winners

10:30 a.m. Slient Auction Closes

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.