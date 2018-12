Watch local schools shine as News 6 presents Sounds of the Season 2018

ORLANDO, Fla. - Students from around Central Florida participated in Sounds of the Season, presented by News 6.

Choruses and bands from Orlando-area schools spent weeks practicing and then recorded your favorite holiday tunes, which you can listen to below.

Eustis High School Jazz 1 Band

Eustis High School Jazz 2 Band

Windermere High School Chorus

Markham Woods Middle School Chorus

Windy Ridge Middle School String Ensemble

Dr. Phillips High School Orchestra

Trinity Prep School Orchestra

Jackson Heights Middle School Chorus

Winter Springs High School Chorus and Bear Voices

Olympia High School Orchestra

Windy Hills Middle School Mixed Choir

Windy Hills Middle School Female Ensemble

Oak Ridge High School Chorus

Innovation Middle School Chorus

Lake Nona High School Orchestra

Apopka High School 'Viva Voce'

University High School Chorus

Wolf Lake Middle School Chorus

Millenium Middle School Guitar Ensemble

Edgewater High School Chorus

Clermont Middle School 'Flight of Sound' Jazz Band

Boone High School Chorus

Odyssey Middle School Jazz Band

Southwest Middle School Chorus

Lake Nona High School Chorus

Colonial High School Chorus

Tavares High School Red Jazz Band

Timber Creek High School Choir

Freedom High School Band

Colonial High School Grenadier Groove Jazz Band

Seminole High School Orchestra

Dr. Phillips High School Choir

Tuskawilla Middle School Ochestra

Tuskawilla Middle School Chorus

Apopka Memorial Middle School Choir

Wekiva High School Chorus

South Lake High School 'Soaring Eagles' Chorus

Umatilla High School Band

Tavares Middle School Lil Red Jazz Band

Metropolitan Area Youth Symphony

Wolf Lake Middle School Jazz Band

Sunridge Middle School Chorus

Apopka High School Jazz Ensemble 1

Apopka High School Jazz Ensemble 2

Hagerty High School Choir

Clermont Middle School 'Falcon Singers'

Lake Nona Middle School Orchestra

Leesburg High School Swing Band

Maitland Middle School Band

Lake Howell High School Chorus

Hunter's Creek Middle School Orchestra

