Publix Holiday Limited Edition Ice Cream now in stores

Your holiday ice cream favorites are back on store shelves, along with new flavors that are sure to be a hit.

Publix has released eight limited edition ice cream flavors ahead of the holiday season.

These flavors are sure to get you in the spirit for Thanksgiving and Christmas.

(Credit: Publix)

Santa's White Christmas is defined as a "classic flavor of Barnie's Santa's White Christmas Coffee delightfully mixed with cocoa espresso flakes."

Pumpkin Pie offers "pumpkin pie-flavored ice cream with swirls of whipped cream and buttery flavored pie crust pieces."

Peppermint Stick is a festive flavor incorporating bits of peppermint candy into vanilla ice cream.

Egg Nog isn't just a drink anymore and this rich ice cream has a "kiss of nutmeg."

Raspberry White Chocolate will surely delight with "white chocolate-flavored ice cream and ribbons of raspberry sauce. Dotted with white chocolate raspberry flavored swirled chips."

Butter Bourbon Truffle is a new flavor in the bunch with "brown butter bourbon-flavored ice cream with a salted caramel swirl and rich, smooth brown butter bourbon truffle."

Hazelnut Amaretto Biscotti combines "rich hazelnut chocolate-flavored ice cream swirled with amaretto-flavored cookie crumble and dark chocolate flakes."

Another new flavor is Marshmallow, Candy Cane and Cookie Blast. In this tub you can find "marshmallow-flavored ice cream with a chocolate cookie swirl and bits of candy cane."

Deep Dish Apple Pie is just what you'd imagine with "apple-flavored ice cream swirled with cinnamon and brown sugar sauce, and pieces of real apple and sugar-rolled piecrust."

Pecan Turtle Fudge, according to Publix, is a "time-honored tradition of Mackinac butter pecan fudge with swirls and chunks of this delicious treat combine with roasted pecans and butter pecan ice cream to create an old-world experience like no other."

In Chocolate Peanut Butter Pretzel Sensation you'll find "chocolate ice cream with a smooth peanut butter ripple and chunks of chocolatey covered pretzels."

The last new flavor of the bunch is Sweet Potato Pie. In this tub you'll scoop into "sweet potato ice cream with cinnamon sugar shortbread pieces, roasted pecans, and a bourbon-flavored pecan swirl."

If these flavors don't get you excited about the holidays, I don't know what will.

All flavors available now through December.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.