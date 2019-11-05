Santa Claus comes to town Friday at Mall at Millenia

Copyright (c) 2018 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Even though Thanksgiving is still three weeks away, malls are about to feel a lot like Christmas.

Santa Claus will be arriving Friday at The Mall at Millenia.

The event kicks off at 5:30 p.m. with a stage show.

The jolly man in red will make his grand entrance at 7:30 p.m. when he lands on the Neiman Marcus rooftop.

Mallgoers can watch Mr. Claus make his way to Hollyville in the Grand Court where he will reside through Christmas Eve.

This is not the only mall welcome Santa during the first full week of November.

At The Florida Mall, Santa's appearances start Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Click here for full schedule.

