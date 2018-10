ORLANDO, Fla. - It's beginning to look like a robust holiday shopping season.

According to a survey from PwC, a consulting firm, Americans will spend an average of more than $1,200 on Christmas and other gifts in 2018, up 5 percent from last year.

Analysts say the booming job market is a big reason for the positive shopping forecast.

High-earning millennials are expected to be the biggest spenders, according to the survey.

