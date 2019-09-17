Tickets on sale for 'world's largest Christmas light maze' in Florida

If you love Christmas, you'll delight in the fact that there's less than 100 days until your favorite holiday.

And to make the holiday even better, the "world's largest Christmas light maze" is coming to St. Petersburg, Florida, and tickets are now on sale.

Enchant® Christmas will be at Tropicana Field Nov. 22 - Dec. 29.

As snow falls around you, you can enter the luminescent land of larger-than-life sculptures or take a spin on the ice-skating trail.

"Enchant is a one-of-a-kind holiday experience," Kevin Johnston, Enchant Christmas founder said in a press release. "The lights, the sounds, the entertainment, the entire experience aims to wrap people in the holiday spirit. Every year I look forward to the awestruck faces as guests walk towards the maze for the first time. It is hard not to crack a smile when you see young and old in wonder — and that is what Enchant is all about."

Tropicana Field, a domed stadium where the Tampa Bay Rays play baseball, is approximately two hours away from Orlando.

Tickets start at $19.99 for adults and $14.99 for children. There are discounts for military, emergency services and students.

Click here to buy tickets.

