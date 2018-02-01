Here's how much the average person will spend on Valentine's Day

WASHINGTON - If you plan to splurge on your special sweetheart for Valentine's Day, you might have a little more company making the registers ring this year.

A survey from the National Retail Federation found that Americans are expected to spend $19.6 billion for Valentine's Day. That's an average of $143.56 per person, with 55 percent of the population celebrating.

That number would also be an increase from $18.2 billion a year ago and fall just shy of the $19.7 billion record set in 2016.

Of that money, about $4.7 billion is expected to be spent on jewelry while $3.7 billion will go toward a nice night out.

Even if love isn't in the air for everyone, people who aren't celebrating Valentine's Day could still treat themselves or family. The survey found 27 percent of consumers who aren't observing the day still have a plan in mind.

