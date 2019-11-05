Where you can receive Veterans Day discounts in Central Florida

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

ORLANDO, Fla. - With Veterans Day on the horizon and many people relieved of duty from work or school, many Central Florida businesses are offering deals and discounts for veterans.

Originally created as Armistice Day following the end of WWI, and later becoming a national holiday in 1938, this year marks the 81st Veterans Day the U.S. has recognized.

Below is a list of local businesses that are offering deals and discounts for veterans in honor of their service.

Attractions and Services:

Brevard Zoo welcomes veterans in for free from Nov. 9-11, or in the event they are overseas, a military spouse may take this offer in place. Proof of military service is required for an animal-filled day at the zoo. Standard admission is $19.70 for adults and $14.70 for children.

Great Clips is giving free haircuts to veterans on Nov. 11, and non-veterans who purchase a haircut on the holiday will receive a free haircut card to gift to a veteran.

Harry P. Leu Gardens is giving free admission to veterans and active military on Nov. 11. For more information on the attraction's offerings, click here. Standard admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children.

Lake County Animal Shelter will waive pet adoption fees for veterans during November. For more information on how to adopt your next forever friend, click here.

LEGOLAND Florida is offering veterans free admission from Nov. 1-25. Veterans will also be able to purchase up to six tickets at a 50% discount during this period, too. Click here to see the full list of discounts the brick wonderland is offering.

Orlando Science Center has offered free admission to veterans from Nov. 1-17, and 50% off to guests accompanying them.

Planet Fitness is offering all of their gym services to veterans and one guest of theirs for free between Nov. 8-15. Veterans wishing to take advantage of the offer must show a photo I.D. and proof of military service.

Universal Orlando is allowing military members to purchase two and three park four-day tickets for the cost of a one-day admission ticket for up to six visitors. This offer must be purchased from a military information, tickets and travel office. Click here for full details.

Food:

Please note that all the below deals require proof of service and are valid for active and retired service members, and will be valid for dine-in only. The mentioned offers also do not include tax or tip.

BJ's Restaurants are offering a free meal under $14.95 and a Dr. Pepper to former and active military patrons on Nov. 11 with proof of service.

Buffalo Wild Wings wants veterans to enjoy a free small-sized order of their traditional or boneless wings and fries on them. The deal is valid for Nov. 11 only. Click here for more details.

California Pizza Kitchen is rolling out a special menu for Nov. 11 that veterans may choose one item off of for free. Patrons will also receive a BOGO free pasta, pizza or salad that may be redeemed from Nov. 11-20.

Dunkin' Donuts is giving away a free donut on Nov. 11, limit one per military ID shown.

Golden Corral hosts a Military Appreciation Night on Nov. 11 where service members may receive a free meal. It is open to family members as well, but they will need to pay standard pricing to join.

Outback Steakhouse, everyone's favorite chain from the down under, is giving a complimentary Bloomin' Onion and fountain drink to service members on Nov. 11. The restaurant is also offering 20% off the check for service members and first responders from Nov. 8-11.

