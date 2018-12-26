Winter Park history center hosts Kwanzaa celebration this weekend

WINTER PARK, Fla. - Winter Park’s African-American history center, the Hannibal Square Heritage Center, will host a celebration Sunday marking the fifth day of Kwanzaa.



In collaboration with Pankwasum, the center will host events markings the fifth day of Kwanzaa, known as Nia or the day of purpose.

Kwanzaa is a weeklong celebration of African heritage and African-American culture that begins Dec. 26.



The free event runs from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday and will include a candle lighting ceremony with songs by Shule Adentunde, a wisdom walk and drum making for children ages 4 and older.

Chief historian Fairolyn Livingston will also give a talk about the history of Hannibal Square.



For more information about the event, click here. More information can also be found on the Facebook event page here.



If you go

When: Sunday, 4 p.m. –7 p.m.

Where: 642 West New England Ave.

Cost: Free

For more information, visit hannibalsquareheritagecenter.org.

