Yee-haw: Kacey Musgraves is getting a Christmas special

Kacey Musgraves performs at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on February 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Kacey Musgraves is ending her year on a high note: her very own Christmas special.

The country singer, who won album of the year at the 2019 Grammy Awards, announced she will have a Christmas special called "The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show," out on Amazon Prime and it comes out Nov. 29.

It wouldn't be a proper Christmas special without a slew of guests, and Musgraves has plenty. You can expect to see Dan Levy, Lana Del Rey, Camilla Cabello, Fred Armisen, Kendall Jenner, Zooey Deschanel, Troye Sivan, James Corden, Leon Bridges and, of course, the New York City Rockettes.

Musgraves recorded a country Christmas album in 2016, so it's no surprise she wants to have her own special after the incredible year she has had.

Musgraves will sing duets with most of her guests. Del Rey will join her for a rendition of "I'll Be Home for Christmas" and Cabello will sing "Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree" with her, to name a few. Musgraves also promised to deliver comedic moments, as well.

“My vision was to bring my old Christmas album to life visually and create a modern and fashionable, fresh take on a classic format," Musgraves said in a statement. She said the special will even feature her own nana.

You can watch the special on Amazon Prime on Nov. 29, and make sure to look out for a soundtrack album of the show then, as well.

