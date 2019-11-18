Cory Booker Dishes On How He Got Rosario Dawson's Number

In a candid interview on the "The Wendy Williams Show," Democratic presidential candidate Cory Booker admitted that he was a bit shy when trying to land his now-girlfriend Rosario Dawson’s digits.

Booker, who has been dating Dawson for ten months, said that he asked her for her number at a “roof party” put on by Sarah Silverman, and he jokingly recalled, “the roof was on fire that night.”

“So I have a lot of confidence in a lot of areas, but I tell you, I did not feel confidence when I asked for her phone number,” Booker told Wendy Williams. “I walked up to her, it was the end of the party, we had already talked a bit and people were drifting out, but she and I were lingering. I walked up to her and I said, ‘Well, how would I contact you if I wanted to get int touch with you?’, and she goes, ‘Oh, you’re asking for my phone number.’”

Booker quipped that Dawson was “merciful” and gave it to him, but the nerve-racking encounter was definitely a “shy moment” for him.

When Williams asked if Booker will marry Dawson, he said, “Look, I have hope! I have hope!”

Just a few months ago, TMZ also asked Dawson whether marriage was on the horizon. "I am just grateful to be with someone that I respect and love and admire so much who is so brilliant and kind and caring and loving," she said.

