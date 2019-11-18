Gunman Opens Fire At Fresno Backyard Party, Killing 4 and Injuring 10

A family football party in Fresno, California, turned into tragedy when a gunman opened fire, killing four and injuring 10.

About 35 friends and family were hanging out in the backyard of a local residence when a person approached the group around 8 p.m. and began shooting, according to Fresno Police.

"Somebody came up on foot, possibly at least one suspect and began firing," Fresno Deputy Police Chief Michael Reid said. "They fired into the backyard where most of the people were in this party, striking 10 people."

Police still are not sure who the shooter is, but they are still at large. Police said there was no immediate indication the gunman knew the victims. All of the victims were men between 25 and 35 years old, according to reports.

Three of the men died instantly, and one died on the way to the hospital.

Kids were in attendance at the party, but none of them were injured.

“Thank God that no kids were hurt,” said Reid.

Six others were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. One of them was grazed by a bullet, authorities said.

Police are hoping residents nearby may have surveillance footage that would help in the case.

