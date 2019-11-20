Will Paul Walker's Character Return in 'Fast and Furious 9'?

Will the late Paul Walker’s character return in the "Fast and Furious 9?"

Filming of the upcoming movie just wrapped and rumors have begun swirling that Walker's character, Brian O’Conner, will be in the new installment.

Daniel Richtman, a movie blogger who has been quoted by CNBC, alluded to the alleged news on Twitter earlier this month.

“Just got a new casting grid for something and with it some big news that are sure to be controversial,” he wrote.

Then, last week, he elaborated on his cryptic message: “It’s been long enough. They are bringing back Paul Walker’s character, Brian, to FF9.”

Walker, 40, died in a car accident in 2013 while the cast was filming "Furious 7." While the movie included scenes Walker filmed before his death, Universal Pictures completed the remaining scenes by having his brothers act as stand-ins and utilizing CGI technology to make them appear as Walker's O'Connor.

To honor the late actor, filmmakers rewrote his character into “retirement” at the end of the film with an emotional send-off. The film was released in 2015.

InsideEdition.com reached out to Universal Pictures, but the company did not immediately respond to request for comment.

"Fast and Furious 9" is set to be released in May 2020.

RELATED STORIES

How 'Furious 7' Director Kept Paul Walker On Screen

Paul Walker's Daughter Reached $10 Million Settlement, Documents Reveal

After Paul Walker's Daughter Sues Porsche, Company Blames the Actor For His Own Death