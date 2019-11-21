Bode Miller and wife Morgan Miller have yet to name their twin boys who arrived earlier this month.

Morgan gave birth at home on Nov. 8, and Bode and his mother assisted with the birth because their midwife didn’t make it in time. Even though it’s been more than a week, the couple is still pondering names for their newborn boys.

“It’s a daily battle to the point where some days we have to stop the conversation and revisit the following day,” Morgan told People. “I come from very traditional names, like my dad is Edward. But Bode’s family, they have much more unique names. For example, his sister’s name is Genesis Wren Bungo Windrushing Turtleheart.”

The couple already have three other children: 13-month-old Easton Vaughn Rek, 4-year-old and Edward Nash Skan, and Emeline Grier, who died in a drowning accident at 19 months old in June 2018.

“Always finding the blend of the two names is a challenge, but I feel like we’ve done a really good job in the past of creating these unique names that end up fitting out kids,” Morgan told the outlet.

The couple told Today.com that they hope to take more time to get to know the boys before naming them. Morgan added the family can already tell they are so different.

“Baby A came out crying. He cried for probably a solid 45 minutes and still very much has a personality of ‘I need attention.’” Morgan told the magazine. “Baby B came out and surveyed everything and was super mellow and relaxed and he’s still the same.”

