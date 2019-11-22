Shoppers can get some of the best deals of the year on Black Friday, but the day can quickly devolve into chaos and confusion.

Inside Edition teamed up with RetailMeNot and its Shopping and Trends Expert Sara Skirboll at the Glendale Galleria in California. Here are her tips for being savvy on one of the busiest shopping days of the year.

Retail Me Not

Before you start your holiday shopping, visit RetailMeNot.com or download the free app. Skirboll says customers can save on everything from gifts to wrapping paper and even travel.

Another tip? Put a plan into place before you head out to the stores. Research gift ideas, make a list, assign a budget and have a backup in case an item is sold out, Skirboll says. This will help you stay on track and save time.

Finally, remember that the early bird catches the worm. Shopping early in the day will help you beat the crowds and choose from the best inventory, Skirboll says. And some retailers even offer exclusive deals and promotions for early shoppers. Join your favorite stores' email lists and follow them on social media to learn about any special sales.

RELATED STORIES

How to Deal With the Record Crowds Expected at Airports for Thanksgiving Holiday

Missing Cat Found 1,000 Miles From Home Reunited With Family

How This 14-Year-Old Became Student Body President at a California College