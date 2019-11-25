The South Korean K-pop star and actress Goo Hara was found dead in her home in Seoul Sunday, according to reports.

Police have not released the singer’s cause of death and said they are still investigating.

In May, 28-year-old Goo, who is a former member of the K-pop band Kara, was hospitalized after reportedly attempting to take her own life, according to Vox.

At the time, the star was found unconscious after posting the word “Goodbye” to her Instagram account. The post, which caused concerns among fans, was later deleted.

A month after the incident, Goo revealed she was suffering from depression. She had been in a long legal battle with her ex-boyfriend, Choi Jong-bum, who she claimed had been threatening her with revenge porn. Choi was reportedly found guilty of blackmail and assault. The battle was highly publicized and Goo faced criticism online.

Choi Jong-bum was found guilty of blackmail and assault and was given a suspended sentence.

Goo's death comes on the heels of 25-year-old K-pop star Sulli’s suicide more than a month ago. The pair were close friends, according to reports. Sulli had battled depression and often spoke about cyber bullying.

A private funeral for family and close friends will be held for Goo, her family announced.

If you or someone you know needs help, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 24/7 at 1-800-273-8255. Or chat online at www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

