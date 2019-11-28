Thanksgiving isn’t quite Thanksgiving without the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, and loyal followers of the annual event were in for surprise after surprise at this year’s festivities.

Billy Porter, star of “Pose”, stole the show with a musical performance aboard the glittery Coach float, marking a first-time presence for the luxury fashion brand in the parade.

BILLY PORTER IN A MINK AND GOLD LAMÉ BERET WITH A COACH PURSE ON A COACH FLOAT IS WHAT I'M THANKFUL FOR #MacysDayParade pic.twitter.com/lxHrqhepVw — Emmy Potter 🦃🥧 (@emmylanepotter) November 28, 2019

Seoul-based NCT 127 also delighted fans as they made history as the first K-pop group to perform at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade aboard the LEGO float.

NCT 127 REALLY DID THAT I CANT EVEN BEGIN TO EXPLAIN HOW PROUD I AM 😭😭 THESE ARE THE PEOPLE IM THANKFUL FOR AND THAT WILL NEVER CHANGE #NCT127_MacysParade #MacysDayParade #MacysThanksgivingDayParade THEY DESERVE THIS pic.twitter.com/6lBaiKZmiq — Jacky 🥰 ebg (@xiaojhendery) November 28, 2019

Some viewers caught a glimpse of “Today” show anchor Al Roker yelling, “Get out of here, you butter!” to a man dressed as a stick of butter interrupting his live shot.

Roker did a shove to a butter pic.twitter.com/O39z1ofAap — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) November 28, 2019

Other famous faces that waved from the floats included Ciara, Kelly Rowland and the Black Eyed Peas.

This year show came with much anticipation, as winds in New York City were expected to be unseasonably strong. Many speculated the parade would not run or operate at a smaller scale as the giant helium balloons that have become synonymous with the event would have to be taken down to accommodate the inclement weather.

If the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade had been suspended, it would have marked the first time since World War II, when the festivities were temporarily put on hold since rubber and helium used in the balloons needed to be dedicated to the war effort.

RELATED STORIES

How a Fashion Editor, the Civil War and the Great Depression Shaped Today's Thanksgiving

Tips to Deep-Fry Your Turkey Without Setting Your House on Fire

What Did Thanksgiving Dinner Look Like 100 Years Ago?