Dogs get cancer at roughly the same rate as humans, and cats can, too, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association.

So how can you spot potential signs of cancer in your pets?

Pay attention to changes in the way your pet eats and moves, Dr. Nick Szigetvari, a Tennessee-based veterinarian who is certified in veterinary oncology, told CBS affiliate WTVF.

With cats, look for minor changes like "weight loss, poor appetite or cats that just aren’t grooming."

It's about picking up on "really subtle things in cats because they’re so notorious for kind of hiding some of their symptoms," he added.

Tumors are more common in dogs, and while not all are cancerous, nearly half of dogs over the age of 10 will develop cancer, according to the AVMA.

That's why it's important to check your dog for any lumps, swelling, limping or wounds that take longer than a week to heal.

"A lot of times, they can be dismissed as maybe like a big bite, but honestly, if something is found and doesn’t go away in just a week, it probably should be looked into further," Szigetvari said.

The golden rule when it comes to keeping your pet healthy? When in doubt, have your pet checked out by a professional to ensure they can live a long, happy and furry life.

