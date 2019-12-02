Olivia Jade Giannulli is back on YouTube after a hiatus.

Giannulli took a break from making her popular videos after her parents, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, were charged in March in connection with the college admissions scandal, which accused numerous parents of bribing their kids' ways into top universities. Loughlin and Giannulli allegedly paid $500,000 to have Olivia Jade and their other daughter, 21-year-old Isabella Rose Giannulli, labeled as recruits for the University of Southern California crew team, according to authorities. Neither of the girls are rowers, prosecutors say.

The 20-year-old took to the platform Sunday in a video titled “Hi again” to talk about how she contemplated whether or not she’d come back to YouTube at all.

“Though I’m terrified to make this video and to come back, I know that I also want to start taking smaller steps in the right direction,” she said in the video. “The moral of the story is, I’ve missed you guys so much and I’m just really excited to start filming again and to start uploading and I really hope you enjoy the vlog.”

Olivia Jade, who has reportedly since moved out of her parents’ home, said the best thing she can do now is “move on with my life.”

She also added that she is barred “legally” from speaking on the case.

“There’s no point in me just talking for 10 minutes to the camera about how I wish I could say something when I really can’t, so I’m gonna leave it at that,” Olivia Jade said. “Thank you so much for your patience or if you’ve stuck around for nine months just waiting, I really appreciate it.”

Olivia Jade, who is reportedly no longer enrolled at USC, lost several endorsements after the scandal broke.

Her parents have pleaded not guilty to the charges against them.

