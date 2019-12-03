Florida Boy, 9, Knocked Off Surf Board By Shark

Chandler Moore was catching some waves with his dad when suddenly the 9-year-old was knocked off his surfboard by a shark.

“I was assuming that a fish knocked me off,” he told Inside Edition.

It wasn't until they got home and watched the GoPro footage that they realized Chandler had actually been knocked off his board by a shark.

It happened in New Smyrna Beach, Florida, where shark sightings are very common. But Chandler said his close encounter hasn't phased him one bit.

“I wasn't even scared a little,” he said. “I’m definitely gonna go back out in the water!”

RELATED STORIES

Drone Footage Captures Harrowing Moment Surfer Shared the Beach With a Shark

These Shark Attack Survivors Are Part of 'Bite Club'

Newborns Get Cute 'Baby Shark' Onesies for Shark Week