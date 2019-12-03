A man died while protecting others from a gunman at his own bachelor party.

Christopher Smith, 41, was at Jake’s Pub in Indianapolis with a few friends, his nephew and his son-in-law when a stranger had a few words with someone in his party and pulled out a gun, according to Smith's soon-to-be sister-in-law, Shanon Singer-Mann.

“Chris, seeing and knowing his son-in-law and friends were there in line of fire, he tried to tackle him and the guy opened fire,” Singer-Mann told InsideEdition.com. “[He] shot Chris then just kept shooting within the bar.”

Smith died after the shooting. Indianapolis police told FOX59 that when they arrived at the bar, they found two people shot. The other victim was in stable condition. Police added that they identified a suspect but they are still investigating.

Smith was set to get married to Schena Singer in less than two weeks.

“His kids are in shock and we're all just devastated,” Singer-Mann said. “And with the holidays, I don't know if we truly are coping. We're just simply doing the best we can to honor him.”

His family believes he is a hero.

“It does not surprise me Chris selflessly jumped up,” Singer-Mann said. “He’s always known to help the ones he loves, and even ones he doesn’t even know.”

Singer-Mann said all of Smith's organs are set to be donated.

“Again, saving more lives,” she added.

RELATED STORIES

Video Shows the Room Where Kelsey Berreth Supposedly Died

Children of Man Who Claimed to Have Been Sleepwalking When He Killed His Wife Say She was Abused

Bodycam Footage Shows Chaotic Arrest of Former Judge Lance Mason, Who Killed His Ex-Wife