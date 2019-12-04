What to Eat Instead of French Fries During a Potato Shortage

No potatoes? No problem!

Potato crop damage due to cold and wet weather has left French fry lovers at a loss for what to do if the potential crisis trickles down to affect their supply of starchy goodness.

But there are many delicious and healthy alternatives to get you through a shortage.

“I have a way to save you,” promises Dina Deleasa-Gonsar, the owner of DishItGirl.com.

The creator, writer and cook has developed a host of recipes she shared with Inside Edition that can serve as a sub for the potato variety of French fries.

Zucchini Fries

Start by cutting a zucchini in half, then in half once more.

Coat the zucchini in flour, then egg and finally in breadcrumbs.

Bake the sticks for 15 minutes at 400 degrees.

Not sold yet?

There’s more where that came from.

“Welcome to the world of avocado fries,” Deleasa-Gonsar said.

Avocado Fries

Slice an avocado in strips and coat a pan in coconut oil.

Dip the avocado in flour, then egg, and finally in a blend of panko breadcrumbs and spices.

"I put a little harissa and cumin, salt and pepper into the mixture,” Deleasa-Gonsar said.

Place them in the pan and cook until golden brown on both sides.

And now for an option that even looks like the original.

Green Bean Fries

Combine parmesan cheese, Italian breadcrumbs, garlic powder, lemon juice and olive oil.

“You're gonna mix it up so it looks like wet sand,” Deleasa-Gonsar said.

Coat the green beans in flour, then egg and finally the breadcrumb coating just made before topping it off with garlic.

Those then go into the oven at 400 degrees for 15 minutes.

For more ideas on ways to combat the French fry drought, including by using maple chipotle carrots and crispy turnips, visit Deleasa-Gonsar’s website by clicking here.

