Citizen Sleuths Identify Man Who Slapped Reporter's Backside During Race As Youth Minister

Alex Bozarjian, a young reporter in Savannah, Georgia, was covering a race when one of the runners smacked her backside.

The 23-year-old was doing a live shot on television when the incident occurred. She maintained her composure but took to social media after the incident.

"To the man who smacked my butt on live TV: you violated, objectified, and embarrassed me. No woman should ever have to put up with this at work or anywhere!! Do better."

Citizen sleuths went on the hunt and combed through thousands of photos to identify the man.

They identified him as 43-year-old Tommy Callaway. The number on his race bib gave his name away. He is a teen youth minister at his church and his LinkedIn profile says he's also a Boy Scout leader.

