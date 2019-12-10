More Details Surrounding Juice WRLD's Sudden Death Come to Light

More details surrounding Juice WRLD’s sudden death are coming to light.

Law enforcement officials reportedly told TMZ that Juice WRLD, whose real name is Jarad Higgins, may have swallowed several Percocet pills in order to hide them from police.

The Associated Press reports both federal agents and police officers were at Chicago’s Midway International Airport at 2 a.m. Sunday, waiting for Higgins’ private jet to land, after receiving a tip that a private plane on its way from Los Angeles to Midway was also carrying guns and drugs.

During a luggage search, a drug-sniffing dog allegedly found 70 pounds of marijuana, six bottles of prescription codeine cough syrup, three guns, metal-piercing bullets and a high capacity ammunition magazine.

According to TMZ, at some point between the jet landing and the search, Higgins was seen swallowing the Percocets, in a possible attempt to hide the pills. During the search, Higgins went into convulsions.

The Chicago Tribune reports that police asked Higgins’ girlfriend, Ally Lotti, if he had any medical issues or if he had taken any narcotics. Lotti reportedly told officials he had taken the Percocets and “has a drug problem.” That’s when officials administered Narcan to Higgins.

The newspaper reports that Higgins did wake up, but was still incoherent. He was pronounced dead at Advocate Christ Medical Center at 3:15 a.m. Sunday.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office conducted an autopsy Monday, but said additional tests were needed to determine Higgins’ exact cause of death. Foul play is not suspected.

No one on the jet admitted to carrying the drugs, but the Chicago Police Department now has possession of the drugs and is investigating. Two security guards who were also on board were arrested on misdemeanor gun charges, but have already been released.

Higgins had reportedly been on the FBI’s radar since November, after a separate private jet search. On Nov. 18, Higgins and his entourage were on their way to Australia from Los Angeles, when customs agents conducted the search. It’s unclear if they found anything, but the plane was allowed to take off.

Messages for Higgins continue to flow.

“I would like to see all the younger talent live longer and I hate waking up hearing another story filled with blessings was cut short,” Drake wrote on Instagram.

"I’m fully aware that you know it all. I’m fully aware that my own mistakes make it impossible for me to fault you for yours. I will simply say, for the sake of culture, community, art, technology and the future of our very existence on this planet PLEASE SLOW DOWN. You’re coming and going way too fast. And it’s heartbreaking to watch. RIP @juicewrld999,” said Ne-Yo.

RELATED STORIES

Rapper Juice WRLD Dead at 21

Fans Celebrate Late Rapper Nipsey Hussle's 34th Birthday

Song Teen Rapper Wrote While on the Lam Is 'Stained With' Blood, Murder Victim's Dad Says