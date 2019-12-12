76ºF

7 Members of Alabama Fire Department Become Dads Over Course of 3 Months

Inside Edition Staff

Firefighters at one Alabama fire department have had a busy 2019, as seven members of the crew all became fathers

Between August and November, the City of Opelika Fire Department welcomed four boys and three girls to the department. 

The city posted the news on their Facebook page Wednesday, sharing photos of the fathers and their newborns. Six of the dads posed inside the station, while the seventh addition was still getting used to the world from the comfort of the local hospital. So, the baby’s father posed with his child there. 

They also shared other photos of the kids. 

Some more pictures from our talented firefighter, Bob Parson!

Posted by City of Opelika, Al - City Government on Wednesday, December 11, 2019

