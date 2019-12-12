Teen Saved From Car Crash After Asking Siri for Help

Add "save lives" to the list of things Siri can do.

An Iowa teen yelled for the iPhone's virtual assistant to help after he lost control of his truck and plunged his Jeep into the icy Winnebago River in Charles City.

Gael Salcedo, 18, told KIMT he thought he was “going to die” as he rolled down his windows, thinking his truck would sink in the freezing lake. Not knowing where his phone was, Salcedo yelled, “Hey Siri, call 911!”

“And once Siri called, that's when I found my phone finally," Salcedo told the station.

Firefighters on the other end of the line instructed Salcedo to get out of the car through the window and he was able to get to the riverbank.

"My hands were freezing,” Salcedo said. “I couldn't feel my legs anymore, so I was struggling a lot and the water was just so strong, so I kept tripping and I had the guy help me up a bunch of times and I used all my strength to get out of the water.”

An ambulance met him at the riverbank and he was treated for shock at the hospital.

Thankfully, Salcedo was released from the hospital just hours later.

