How Instagram Will Try to Stop You From Posting a Mean Caption

Move over, internet bullies. Instagram is rolling out a new feature that will warn users when their photo captions might not be the nicest.

Users will be prompted with a pop-up, letting them know the wording “may be considered offensive” and giving them an opportunity to reword the caption before sharing.

Instagram's pop-up is intended to give users a chance to pause and reconsider the caption they wanted to post. (Instagram)

The new AI-feature is intended to give users “a chance to pause and reconsider their words before posting,” Instagram said.

It comes as a part of a larger initiative against online bullying, including a similar feature launched earlier this year that asks users to reconsider comments before they’re posted. “Results have been promising, and we’re found that these kinds of nudges can encourage people to reconsider their words when given a chance,” Instagram said.

The social media site said the initiative is also meant to help users understand the type of content that could possibly get users reported or banned.

