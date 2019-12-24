DaBaby Leaves Concert in Handcuffs, Hours After Handing Out Presents to 200 Underprivileged Kids

A festive day of giving ended in handcuffs for rapper DaBaby, who was detained following a morning of handing out Christmas presents to underprivileged kids.

The Grammy-nominated singer behind “Suge” and “Bop,” real name Jonathan Kirk, was detained following a Monday night concert at the Bojangles Arena when Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers, who were providing security, “smelled a strong odor of marijuana” from his car, officials said in a press release.

Kirk was handcuffed as officers searched his vehicle, then transported him to another location “for the safety and security of Kirk” before he was issued two citations for misdemeanor possession of marijuana and resist, obstruct and delay, police said. Kirk was allowed to leave that night, despite being originally being arrested and charged, the statement said.

But Kirk was furious, saying the tip that led officers to search his car was “bogus,” in an interview with WCNC.

“Every time I do a show here,” Kirk told reporters after he was released. “The second I get out the car, 15 cops come around shining [flashlights] onto the car window, following me, pull us over for no reason, they searched our cars.”

He also took to Instagram stories, with videos he and his team recorded of parts of the search and questioning, calling the search of his car “illegal.”

The police department said they launched an internal affairs investigation to determine if officers followed procedure related to the incident, officials said in a statement.

This all comes after a holiday event Kirk hosted in the same place earlier that day, where he invited local kids to snack on cookies with his moniker written in icing, meet Santa Claus and pick out presents that included XBox game systems, bicycles, headphones and other toys.

Kirk’s own proud mother was also there to help facilitate the event. “It’s just such a blessing,” she said.

“I always asked to be blessed enough to bless others. That’s what’s going on,” Kirk told WBTV.

