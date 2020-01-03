Security Intensified Across U.S. in Wake of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani's Killing

Authorities across the country and at numerous types of events – from entertainment shows to locations in major cities—have intensified security measures following the killing of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani in a U.S. airstrike in Iraq.

Preparations are well under way at the Beverly Hilton hotel for the Golden Globes Sunday night.

The Los Angeles Police Department issued an alert urging citizens to stay vigilant, saying: “We ask every Angeleno to say something if you see something.”

Former LAPD deputy chief Mike Downing said the situation needed to be taken seriously, considering the international attention the Golden Globes brings.

In New York, the NYPD said it is closely monitoring events in Iran and have deployed additional resources to key locations, such as Times Square.

“Always look for things out of place,” David Katz, CEO of Global Security Group, told Inside Edition. “If you see something like that... call the police, get involved.”

On social media, the hashtag "World War III" is trending, with some comparing Soleimani to Archduke Franz Ferdinand, whose assassination was the tipping point for the start of World War I. The order to assassinate the general was personally approved by President Trump

