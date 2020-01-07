Jonathan Van Ness Writes Children's Book with Gender Nonbinary Main Character

Jonathan Van Ness is coming out with a children’s book featuring a gender nonbinary guinea pig.

The "Queer Eye" star’s book, “Peanut Goes for Gold,” describes a rodent, Peanut, that loves doing everything, from gymnastics to basketball.

“Growing up, the things that made me unique were not always celebrated, and I wanted to do something that would inspire kids to celebrate the things that make them special,” Van Ness, 32, told People.

The main character is a gymnastics prodigy, and Van Ness may have pulled some inspiration from his own life, having participated in gymnastics and ice skating growing up.

This isn’t the first book for Van Ness. In fall 2019, he released a memoir titled, “Over The Top: A Raw Journey to Self-Love.”

"Peanut Goes for Gold" is set to be released by HarperCollins on March 31.

