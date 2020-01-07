What Led Lizzo to Sign Off of Twitter for a While

Lizzo has had it with Twitter.

The 31-year-old singer, who was born Melissa Viviane Jefferson, wrote on Twitter that she’s leaving the platform because of trolls.

“I’ll be back when I feel like it,” she wrote.

Lizzo, who is known for spreading messages of empowerment and body positivity, received backlash when she wore a see-through dress at a Los Angeles Lakers game in December.

“You’ve heard some of the flack that you’ve been getting,” Gayle King said to her last month on “CBS This Morning.”

Lizzo replied. “Not really, I stay in my own positive—,“ before King asked, ”So you don’t even take it all in?”

“Well it's their opinion, so it's not really for me to ingest.”

But this week, she told her 7 million followers she had had enough.

“I've gotten to a point where I'm not just dealing with Internet bullies, I'm dealing with seeing a lot of negativity on the Internet dealing with everyone,” she wrote.

