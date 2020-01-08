5 Diet Myths to Kick Start Your New Year Weight Loss

What's the secret to hitting that New Year weight loss goal? This registered dietician says she has the keys — and they may not be what you think. Here are five diet myths, debunked.

Exercise, Exercise, Exercise

Many people think they simply need to exercise more to shed the pounds. But Lisa Moskovitz says there's more to it than that.

"When it comes to weight loss, it's usually 80% diet and 20% exercise to achieve your optimal or goal weight," says Moskovitz.

Avoid the Carbs

Moskovitz is quashing the myth that carbs will derail your success.

"Wrong! Not all carbs are bad for you. Certain carbs, like fruits, vegetables, whole grains, are actually very nutritious for you. They give you fiber, anti-oxidants and a ton of vitamins and minerals," she says.

Do a Juice Cleanse

Turns out, Moskovits says, popular "juice cleanses" may not be so beneficial after all.

"Our bodies actually have our own natural detoxifying system through our kidneys and our cardiovascular systems so that you don't need to go on any specific detox diet to get the job done. This cold-pressed organic juice you might think is very healthy, [but it] has almost twice as much sugar as this can of soda," she said.

Nut Milk Over Dairy Milk

Plant-based milks are very popular. But are they better than the mainstream drink?

"Cow's milk can actually have more protein and nutrients than plant-based versions," Moskovits says.

Always Buy Organic

Every food you eat should be organic, right? Moskovitz isn't convinced.

"That's wrong. Organic has nothing to do with the nutrients inside the food product. Certain foods can be labeled as organic and can be full of sugars, refined flours, very little nutrients and fiber," she says.

