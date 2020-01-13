Body of 29-Year-Old Missing for 2 Months Discovered Inside U-Haul Truck

The search for a missing 29-year-old woman in California has come to an end after her body was found wrapped in plastic and cardboard inside of a U-Haul truck Wednesday.

Ashley Manning was last seen Nov. 13 when she took a flight from Dallas-Fort Worth International to Los Angeles. Security footage confirmed she made it to California, but she was never seen again.

Her family then reported her missing.

Manning’s body was discovered this week in Fullerton, California, the Anaheim Police Department said.

The discovery was made when workers at a U-Haul storage facility were taking inventory of a truck that had reportedly been rented and then abandoned in Anaheim. Employees at U-Haul were able to track down the truck and bring it to a storage facility, which is when they discovered Manning’s body, authorities said.

Police are investigating the case as a “suspicious death” and treating it as a potential homicide as they await toxicology results, the Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office said. No cause of death has been identified yet.

"Even if we don't have a homicide, we still may have potential crimes here we're investigating," Anaheim police Sgt. Shane Carringer told ABC News.

Police added that they do not currently have any suspects in the case.

Manning’s sister, Taylor Manning, took to Facebook to express her family’s despair at the news.

"As a family, we are trying to navigate this tragedy and this extremely hard time," Taylor wrote.

"We are thankful to everyone who shared the missing person post and has helped over the last two months," she continued. "We are asking for privacy in this time of grief. We will update everyone of arrangements when we have that information. Hug your family members a little closer today, and please say a prayer for mine."

