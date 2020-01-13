'Joker,' 'The Irishman' and 'Marriage Story' Sweep Oscars Nominations
Actor John Cho of "Harold and Kumar go to White Castle" and actress Issa Rae of HBO's "Insecure" appeared live at the Dolby Theater Monday morning, skipping the quippy monologue and instead getting straight to the much-anticipated list of nominees for the 92nd Academy Awards.
While we won't know who the official winners are until Sunday, February 9, here are some highlights from the list of nominees.
Best Picture
Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood
Leading Actress
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johnasson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renee Zellweger, Judy
Leading Actor
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Supporting Actress
Cathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Supporting Actor
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood
Directing
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Todd Phillips, Joker
Sam Mendes, 1917
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood
Bong Joon Ho, Parasite
Documentary Feature
RELATED STORIES
Who Killed Jimmy Hoffa? 'The Irishman' Leaves People Wondering the Truth Behind the Film
Bruce Lee's Daughter Says He Would Be Mad if He Could See 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'
Will a Convicted Pedophile Make Money From a Song in 'Joker'?
Copyright (c) 2020 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.