Baby Drowns in Tub After Mom Leaves to Get Some "Me Time": Cops

One Tennessee mom is charged with first degree murder after being accused of leaving her 11-month-old son in the bathtub for what cops said was “me time."

Lindsee Leonardo, 32, is accused of leaving her son, Aiden, in the bathtub in the care of his 2-year-old sister. Cops say the mom told them she wanted to take a break.

“I have cried my eyes out. I want to wake up and this be a dream,” the late child’s father, David Brandon, told Inside Edition.

Leonardo told police she listened to two songs on her cell phone during the break and returned to the bathroom 10 minutes later. That's when she saw that Aiden was not breathing.

Brandon said the children's mother was a "great" mom and loved her kids.

Pediatrician Dr. Dyan Hes says it's never a good idea to leave little ones in the bathtub without supervision.

"If there is an inch of water and they starts to ingest water they are not going to get up," she said. "Some babies cannot even roll over."

Leonardo is set to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Jan. 21. Leonardo remains behind bars on $350,000 bail. Her daughter Sophia is now in the care of her grandparents, but her father hopes to gain custody.

