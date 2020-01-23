Are You Team Dr. Oz or Team Mark Wahlberg When it Comes to Breakfast?

The age-old debate of the importance of eating breakfast has made adversaries of Dr. Oz and Mark Wahlberg.

Dr. Oz has advocated for abandoning breakfast altogether, saying people who intermittent fast for between 12 to 16 hours could see to several health benefits. The cardiologist said that people who stop eating at least three hours before sleeping will sleep better and will prepare their body for the next morning by not waking up hungry.

The merits of going without food for such a period of time, and in turn missing breakfast, has been debated by many. Now, Wahlberg has thrown his hat into the ring.

"I don’t care what Dr. Oz says, I need my breakfast," he told TMZ.

Dr. Oz was quick to retort.

“Hi Mark, I saw your video of you taunting me but I haven't seen you exercise," Dr. Oz said in an Instagram video while doing push-ups.

Soon after, Wahlberg, while shirtless, challenged Dr. Oz to workout.

Dr. Oz spoke with Inside Edition about the playful debate, but defended his stance.

"He understandably feels very passionately about breakfast," Dr. Oz said. "He has bought into the dogma that you have to eat breakfast to be healthy. Why would you force yourself to have breakfast if you are not hungry? Think about it, our ancestors didn’t get up and have a big buffet of breakfast. They got up and had to go hunt their prey."

Wahlberg works out every day. He wakes up 2:30 a.m., has breakfast at 3:15 a.m. and works out from 3:45 a.m. to 5:15 a.m. After his workout, he has a second breakfast at 5:30 a.m. It is said that “The Departed” star eats six to seven meals a day.

"A battle like this between me and Mark Wahlberg can only end in the gym," Dr. Oz said.

