Kobe Bryant Dead in Helicopter Crash Outside LA
NBA legend Kobe Bryant has died in a helicopter crash outside of Los Angeles, according to several reports.
The L.A. County Sheriff's Office tweeted Sunday afternoon that a helicopter went down in Calabasas. After the flames were extinguished, rescuers searched for survivors, but there were none. Police said five people died in the crash.
#Update Downed aircraft is a helicopter. Flames extinguished. #Malibu deputies at crash site looking for survivors, 4200 blk Las Virgenes Rd #Calabasas #LASD pic.twitter.com/eixLhGhLyE— LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) January 26, 2020
TMZ first reported that the retired Laker was among the victims. ESPN, the Los Angeles Times and CBS News confirmed Bryant’s death a short time later.
It was not immediately clear who else was on the helicopter.
The husband and father of four was 41.
RELATED VIDEO
Copyright (c) 2020 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.