Sailor Brinkley-Cook Joins Inside Edition as Special Super Bowl Correspondent

Sailor Brinkley-Cook, 21, fresh off her “Dancing With the Stars” appearances, is joining Inside Edition this week as our special Super Bowl correspondent.

The model will be joining our team in Miami for the big game. The New York native stepped in for her mom, Christie Brinkley, this past season on “Dancing With the Stars” after the former supermodel was sidelined with an injury.

Brinkley-Cook says she has never been to a Super Bowl before and is calling the experience “insane,” adding that while her football experience is limited, she is really ready for the opportunity.

“I don't know much about it but I'm super excited to learn and get to know these people and amazing athletes,” she said.

On Monday, Brinkley-Cook picked up her credentials for Super Bowl 54 and is ready to work.

Tune in to Inside Edition all week for more on her adventures in Miami with the team. For local listings, click here.

