Dog the Bounty Hunter Reveals Mental Health Struggles After Wife's Death

Reality star Dog the Bounty Hunter, whose real name is Duane Chapman, revealed that he wanted to take his own life after his wife Beth died of cancer last year.



"I couldn't stop crying," Chapman said on a teaser for an upcoming episode of "The Dr. Oz Show." He then became emotional talking about how his grief contributed to having suicidal thoughts, and credited his longtime friend Moon Angell for helping him overcome them.



Beth Chapman died last July at the age of 51 after her throat cancer returned. She was undergoing aggressive chemotherapy before she stopped treatment several months before she died. Her final days were documented in the couple's reality show "Dog's Most Wanted," which was a spin-off of Chapman's namesake series "Dog the Bounty Hunter."



“It’s 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain,” Chapman tweeted at the time. “Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side.”

To cope with the death of a loved one, the American Psychological Association recommends taking time to talk about their death, taking care of yourself and, if necessary, reaching out to professional counselors or psychologists.



"Research shows that most people can recover from loss on their own through the passage of time if they have social support and healthy habits," their website says.

If you or someone you know needs help, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 24/7 at 1-800-273-8255. Or chat online at www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org

