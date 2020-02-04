Search Continues for 11-Year-Old Colorado Boy Missing For A Week

The search continues for an 11-year-old boy in Colorado who went to play at a friend's house and hasn't been seen since.

Gannon Stauch was last seen by his family on Jan. 27, when he told his stepmother he was headed to his friend’s house down the street in his Lorson Ranch neighborhood of Colorado Springs, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Department.

He is considered endangered because of his age, the length of time he has been missing, the cold weather and the fact that he needs medication, CBS Denver reported.

A massive search was launched near Gannon's home. On Sunday, the sheriff's department said it was expanding the search to a different area about 10 miles away "based on information gathered from the investigation."

The FBI Child Abduction Rapid Deployment team, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and local police departments are helping with the search and have been using drones as well as search dogs.

Gannon is 4 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 90 pounds and has brown hair and eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue, hooded jacket with jeans and sneakers.

"Our patrol deputies and major crime detectives have taken extraordinary steps to search for Gannon," the El Paso County Sheriff's Department wrote on Facebook. "He's very young, it's dark and cold outside and we want to bring Gannon to safety."

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to call the El Paso County Sheriff's Office Tip Line at 719-520-6666 or email tips@elpasoco.com.

