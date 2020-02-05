Tragedy in Oklahoma After Teen Runners Struck And Killed by Pickup Truck

Two teenagers were killed and four others were injured when their cross-country running team was struck by a pickup driver near an Oklahoma high school Monday, police said.

The student athletes were on a practice run near Moore High School outside of Oklahoma City when the driver came up onto the sidewalk with his vehicle and hit them, before leaving the scene, police said.

Senior Rachel Freeman was pronounced dead at the scene and sophomore Yuridia Martinez died Tuesday, according to police and school officials.

"Our hearts are heavy in Moore Public Schools as we process this tragedy that is unbearable to comprehend," the school district said on Facebook.

The suspect, Max Townsend, was initially charged with first-degree manslaughter and six counts of leaving the scene of an injury accident.

The accused driver's own son was killed in a car wreck the day before.

