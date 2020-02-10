Late Disney Star Cameron Boyce Left Out of Oscars 'In Memoriam' Tribute

Actor Cameron Boyce was missing from this year's "In Memoriam" segment at the Oscars after dying last July at the age of 20 following a seizure caused by epilepsy.

Boyce began his movie career in the horror film "Mirrors," went on to star as Luke in the Disney Channel series "Jessie" and acted in several feature films, including "Descendants" and "Grown Ups."



Fans immediately took to Twitter to express their disapproval over his absence from the list of late film talents who died in the past year.

"cameron boyce had such a huge impact into a lot of people’s lives including people in the film industry," wrote one user. "just cause his career centered mostly around disney didnt make him any less of an actor. him being left out of the in memoriam just felt wrong."



"cameron boyce deserved to be honored during the oscars tonight," another fan said. "that is undeniable. cam, you continue to shine so brightly and this world is so grateful for your light."

The three-to-four minute slideshow is only enough time to honor about 45 people from a list that reportedly starts at nearly 800 before it's trimmed down, according to Vanity Fair.

With a selection process so tough, there are bound to be a few snubs. Also missing from this year's list were "Riverdale" star Luke Perry and horror icon Sig Haig.

This year, Billie Eilish sang "Yesterday" by the Beatles during the tribute. Kobe Bryant, who died two weeks ago in a helicopter crash, was the first person listed. Hollywood star Kirk Douglas was the last honoree.

